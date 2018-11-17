Jimmy Butler Drops 28 Points, 7 Assists in Sixers Home Debut

by November 17, 2018
26

WELCOME TO PHILLY.

In his home debut with the Sixers, Jimmy Butler dropped 28 points (on 12/15 shooting) and 7 assists to lead the team to a 113-107 victory over Utah. Peep the highlights below:

Afterwards, Butler talked to reporters about the atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center:

