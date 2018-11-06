Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m in Minnesota for the Time Being’

by November 06, 2018
47

Jimmy Butler was quick to shut down questions regarding his future after last night’s 120-109 road loss to the Clippers. Despite reports of Butler contemplating coming to L.A. to join the Clippers in September, he let everyone know that his main focus (for now) is with the Wolves.

Per ESPN’s Baxter Holmes:

Afterward, Butler, who scored 20 points, batted away any questions about whether he could see himself living in Los Angeles on a full-time basis — perhaps sooner than later.

“No, I’m in Minnesota for the time being,” Butler said. “I’ll enjoy the sunshine for a couple days, and then if we go back there, we go back there.”

In 11 games, Butler has sat out two times—Sunday in Portland and against Utah on Halloween—and also shut down questions about whether or not he’ll play Wednesday night against the Lakers.

“I don’t know, man,” Butler said. “I’m still taking in how we just lost. I’m not even worried about tomorrow or the day after that.”

Butler, a four-time All-Star, is averaging 22 points per game and shooting 48.8 percent from the field this season as the Wolves currently sit at 4-7.

RELATED

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Just Want to Hoop and Be Out There With My Soldiers’

 
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: Giannis Antetokoumpo Posts Triple-Double in W Against Kings

1 day ago
1,110
slam newsletter derrick rose
Newsletter

SLAM Newsletter: DERRICK ROSE’s 50-Piece Was a Movie 🌹

5 days ago
NBA

Jimmy Butler: ‘What Are They Going to Do When I Show Up and Hoop on Friday?’

5 days ago
10,430
SLAMTV

‘It’s Only the Beginning’: Derrick Rose Drops Career-High 50 Points

5 days ago
7,879
NBA

Post Up: Derrick Rose Sets New Career High With 50 Points 🔥

5 days ago
2,289
NBA

NBA Players React to Derrick Rose’s Career-High 50 Points 🌹

6 days ago
22,394
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Magic Johnson: ‘We’re Last in Defense. We Got to Get Better’

23 mins ago
37

Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m in Minnesota for the Time Being’

34 mins ago
47

Gregg Popovich: ‘Big Guys Are Like Bored to Death’

42 mins ago
367

LaMelo Ball is Returning To High School, Plans To Enroll at SPIRE Institute in Ohio

48 mins ago
18,023

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
196