Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m in Minnesota for the Time Being’

Jimmy Butler was quick to shut down questions regarding his future after last night’s 120-109 road loss to the Clippers. Despite reports of Butler contemplating coming to L.A. to join the Clippers in September, he let everyone know that his main focus (for now) is with the Wolves.

Per ESPN’s Baxter Holmes:

Afterward, Butler, who scored 20 points, batted away any questions about whether he could see himself living in Los Angeles on a full-time basis — perhaps sooner than later. “No, I’m in Minnesota for the time being,” Butler said. “I’ll enjoy the sunshine for a couple days, and then if we go back there, we go back there.”

In 11 games, Butler has sat out two times—Sunday in Portland and against Utah on Halloween—and also shut down questions about whether or not he’ll play Wednesday night against the Lakers.

“I don’t know, man,” Butler said. “I’m still taking in how we just lost. I’m not even worried about tomorrow or the day after that.”

Butler, a four-time All-Star, is averaging 22 points per game and shooting 48.8 percent from the field this season as the Wolves currently sit at 4-7.

RELATED

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Just Want to Hoop and Be Out There With My Soldiers’