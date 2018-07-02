Report: JJ Redick Agrees To One-Year Deal with Sixers

Free-agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to sign a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Sixers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Redick, 34, played a key role in the Sixers’ resurgent 2017-18 campaign. He’ll be entering his 13th NBA season in the fall.

Free agent guard JJ Redick will return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a 1-year deal in the $12M-to-13M range, league sources tell ESPN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

RELATED:

JJ Redick: ‘This Was Probably My Favorite Year Of My Career’