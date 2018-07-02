Report: JJ Redick Agrees To One-Year Deal with Sixers

by July 02, 2018
jj redick sixers

Free-agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to sign a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Sixers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Redick, 34, played a key role in the Sixers’ resurgent 2017-18 campaign. He’ll be entering his 13th NBA season in the fall.

