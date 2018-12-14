Joakim Noah: ‘I’m Too Lit to Play in New York City’

Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah‘s New York Knicks career didn’t exactly live up to expectations.

After an successful stint in the Windy City, Noah signed a four-year, $72 million deal in 2016 to join the Knicks. Noah went on to play only 58 games for the Knickerbockers, averaging just 4.6 points and 7.9 rebounds on 43 percent free-throw shooting.

Noah recently sat down with Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon, and had a bit to say on how his Knicks tenure went:

“I remember after the first [Knicks] game, I probably had like 60 people at my house. I’m too lit to play in New York City. Memphis is perfect for me.”

After signing with the playoff-hungry Memphis Grizzlies though, Noah has looked rejuvenated this season. In his second game off the bench for the Grizzlies, he scored 13 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished 3 assists and swiped 1 steal while shooting 62 percent from the field in only 16 minutes.

Report: Joakim Noah, Grizzlies, Expected To Agree To Deal

  
