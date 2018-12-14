Joakim Noah: ‘I’m Too Lit to Play in New York City’

Joakim Noah‘s New York Knicks career didn’t exactly live up to expectations.

After an successful stint in the Windy City, Noah signed a four-year, $72 million deal in 2016 to join the Knicks. Noah went on to play only 58 games for the Knickerbockers, averaging just 4.6 points and 7.9 rebounds on 43 percent free-throw shooting.

Noah recently sat down with Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon, and had a bit to say on how his Knicks tenure went:

“I remember after the first [Knicks] game, I probably had like 60 people at my house. I’m too lit to play in New York City. Memphis is perfect for me.”

After signing with the playoff-hungry Memphis Grizzlies though, Noah has looked rejuvenated this season. In his second game off the bench for the Grizzlies, he scored 13 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished 3 assists and swiped 1 steal while shooting 62 percent from the field in only 16 minutes.

