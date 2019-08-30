Joe Johnson: ‘I Did Not Get in the BIG3 to Get Back’ into the NBA

Joe Johnson, the reigning MVP in the BIG3, says he didn’t join the fledgling league in order to work his way back into the NBA.

Johnson, 38, instead is using it as “therapy” after his mother died in February.

The seven-time All-Star’s lone regret—”the only thing that keeps the NBA fire in the belly”—is how things ended in Houston during his misadventure with the Rockets.

Per The Undefeated:

“I use it as therapy,” Johnson told The Undefeated. “My mom passed away in February, and being an only child, it was tough on me, so I just needed something to do to keep me busy. And the BIG3 was it.” Johnson confirmed to The Undefeated that he was slated to work out for the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia on Thursday and that “a few NBA teams want me to work out.” He also is receiving interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and the Pelicans, sources said. After having a minimal role during his last stint in Houston, Johnson hopes to remaster his NBA ending next season. “I am hopeful to get back, but I did not get in the BIG3 to get back to the ‘league,’ ” said Johnson, who is uncertain about playing in the BIG3 next season. “I had a great career. I enjoyed the process. The only thing that keeps the NBA fire in the belly is how it ended in Houston. That just does not sit well with me. So if an opportunity comes along and I feel that it is worth it, yeah, I take that chance.”

