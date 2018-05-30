Joel Embiid Doesn’t Think Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Twitter Accounts

by May 30, 2018
382

Philadelphia Sixers team president Bryan Colangelo reportedly has multiple secret Twitter accounts, which he used to trash players, member of the media and fellow NBA executives.

Joel Embiid, one of the players Colangelo is said to have criticized, says he doesn’t believe the story.

Colangelo issued a statement Tuesday saying one of the accounts belonged to him, but denied being the author of the damaging tweets.

Per the AP:

Colangelo, the son of longtime sports executive Jerry Colangelo, stepped in with the Sixers after [Sam] Hinkie resigned. He lost his GM job in Toronto after the Raptors missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, and [Masai] Ujiri took over basketball operations.

According to The Ringer, one of the Twitter accounts it connected to Colangelo downplayed Hinkie’s role in the franchise’s turnaround. It also lamented in another post that Ujiri hadn’t done anything to make the Raptors better.

Another account accused Embiid of “playing like a toddler having tantrums,” and one criticized [Markelle] Fultz for his work with his “so called mentor/father figure.”

  
