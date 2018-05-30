Joel Embiid Doesn’t Think Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Twitter Accounts

Philadelphia Sixers team president Bryan Colangelo reportedly has multiple secret Twitter accounts, which he used to trash players, member of the media and fellow NBA executives.

Joel Embiid, one of the players Colangelo is said to have criticized, says he doesn’t believe the story.

Fun night on Twitter lmao.. All jokes asides I don’t believe the story. That would just be insane — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid tells ESPN on Bryan Colangelo: “I talked to him and he said that he didn’t say that. He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2018

Colangelo issued a statement Tuesday saying one of the accounts belonged to him, but denied being the author of the damaging tweets.

Maybe there’s an IT person who can prove it wasn’t Bryan Colangelo, but here’s one of his biggest problems in disputing Ringer story: Those tweets reflected not only private team biz, but launched personal beefs/jealousies/frustrations that he’s shared inside and outside 76ers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2018

Nevertheless, Colangelo is denying he is responsible for those tweets and many league executives seem to believe this: It is hard to fathom a GM risking his job in such a reckless manner. Many are giving him the benefit of doubt on that level alone. It just doesn’t add up. https://t.co/BDn3n0os2a — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2018

