Report: Joel Embiid Signs Multiyear Endorsement Deal with Under Armour

by October 10, 2018
1,017

Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid has signed a multiyear endorsement contract with Under Armour that makes him the highest paid big man on a show deal, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The young center, who repped adidas for the first five seasons of his career, has been spotted rocking Under Armour throughout the preseason. Now it’s official.

In 2017-18, Embiid averaged 22.9 points and 11 rebounds per game, boosting his stock as a sneaker free agent.

RELATED
Joel Embiid: ‘I Think I’m Unstoppable Inside’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘I Think I’m Unstoppable Inside’

6 days ago
1,422
NBA

Markelle Fultz Shows Off Improved Jumper in Preseason Win Over Magic 🔥

1 week ago
2,277
NBA

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz Show Out in Preseason Win

2 weeks ago
1,594
NBA

Sixers Coach Brett Brown: ‘We Want to Play in the NBA Finals’

2 weeks ago
853
NBA

Joel Embiid on Deandre Ayton: ‘He’s About to Get His Ass Kicked This Year’

3 weeks ago
1,964
NBA

Markelle Fultz: ‘I Want it to Be Special When I Come Back’

3 weeks ago
2,769
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Jimmy Butler Screamed ‘You Can’t Win Without Me’ at Timberwolves’ Pr...

4 hours ago
4,911

SHIFTY 14-Year-Old Dior Johnson has 10+ (!!!) D1 Offers 👀 | SLAM Profiles

5 hours ago
105

Report: Joel Embiid Signs Multiyear Endorsement Deal with Under Armour

5 hours ago
1,017

On The Rise: Willie Cauley-Stein Ain’t Messing Around 😤

6 hours ago
710

‘I Wasn’t the Face of the Franchise’: Kyrie Irving Looks Back on Cavs Role

7 hours ago
3,748