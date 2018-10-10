Report: Joel Embiid Signs Multiyear Endorsement Deal with Under Armour

Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid has signed a multiyear endorsement contract with Under Armour that makes him the highest paid big man on a show deal, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The young center, who repped adidas for the first five seasons of his career, has been spotted rocking Under Armour throughout the preseason. Now it’s official.

In 2017-18, Embiid averaged 22.9 points and 11 rebounds per game, boosting his stock as a sneaker free agent.

