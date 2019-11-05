John Collins Suspended 25 Games For Violating Anti-Drug Program

The NBA has revealed that Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has been suspended for 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug program. Collins becomes the third NBA player to face the lofty suspension so far this season.

Collins was met with the suspension after testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2, the league’s official announcement reveals.

The 22-year-old has averaged 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game so far this season and will now be limited to the sidelines through December 21.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Collins says in a statement that he took a supplement that had been contaminated with an illegal component, unbeknownst to him.

Collins also says that he plans to appeal the suspension.

Collins becomes the latest in a growing line of players who’ve faced tough penalties from the NBA. Prior to the season it was revealed that Wilson Chandler would miss the first 25 games of the season for the Brooklyn Nets.

Two weeks ago we wrote about Deandre Ayton getting hit with a 25-game ban of his own after testing positive for a diuretic.

The Hawks currently have 15 players on their big league roster and won’t immediately be able to add another body to replace Collins. However, five games into Collins’ suspension, the team may move Collins to their Suspended List and open up a spot that way.

The suspension could thrust offseason addition Jabari Parker into a larger role at the four.