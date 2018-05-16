Should JR Smith Have Been Disciplined For This Foul On Al Horford? 🤔

by May 16, 2018
312

Cavs guard JR Smith got hit with a flagrant foul for pushing Celtics big man Al Horford in the back during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Marcus Smart quickly came to Horford’s defense, getting in the face of Smith and sparking a minor skirmish:

The NBA opted not to discipline Smith for the foul, according to a report from ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

You agree with that decision or should JR have been penalized?

RELATED
Smart: JR Smith Is Known For Dirty Plays

   
You Might Also Like
marcus smart jr smith dirty
NBA

Smart: JR Smith Is Known For Dirty Plays

3 hours ago
386
paul pierce lebron james history
NBA

Paul Pierce Says History Could Be Repeating Itself For LeBron

3 hours ago
1,135
NBA

JR Smith: ‘I Don’t Want the Opposing Fans to Like Me’

11 hours ago
2,188
NBA

Marcus Smart: Celtics ‘Still the Underdogs’

11 hours ago
716
The Post Up

Post Up: Celtics Take 2-0 Series Lead Despite Monster Night From LeBron James

19 hours ago
3,722
NBA

Robert Parish: Brad Stevens Gets Too Much Praise

1 day ago
5,009
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Giannis and Khris Middleton Had Breakfast With Mike Budenholzer 👀

2 hours ago
348
michael porter jr late lottery

Report: Michael Porter Jr Could Be A Late-Lottery Pick

2 hours ago
989

Should JR Smith Have Been Disciplined For This Foul On Al Horford? 🤔

2 hours ago
312
marcus smart jr smith dirty

Smart: JR Smith Is Known For Dirty Plays

3 hours ago
386
paul pierce lebron james history

Paul Pierce Says History Could Be Repeating Itself For LeBron

3 hours ago
1,135