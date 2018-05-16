Cavs guard JR Smith got hit with a flagrant foul for pushing Celtics big man Al Horford in the back during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Marcus Smart quickly came to Horford’s defense, getting in the face of Smith and sparking a minor skirmish:
The NBA opted not to discipline Smith for the foul, according to a report from ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:
The NBA will not discipline Cleveland’s JR Smith for the foul on Boston’s Al Horford in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals, league source tells ESPN.
