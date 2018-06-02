After dribbling out the remaining seconds of regulation with the score tied at 107-107 in Game 1, JR Smith was asked on Saturday whether he was fully aware of the situation.

“After thinking about it a lot the last 24 hours,” he said. “I can’t say I was sure of anything at that point.”

JR Smith clarifies what was going through his mind at the end of regulation in Game 1.#GameTime | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Kp6XAWCXSm — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 2, 2018

Smith maintained that the Cavs remain optimistic heading into Game 2 on Sunday.

Though JR “took the loss as hard as anybody,” according to LeBron James, he has demonstrated an ability to bounce back in the past:

