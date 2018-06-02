JR Smith Talks About the End of Regulation in Game 1

by June 02, 2018
261

After dribbling out the remaining seconds of regulation with the score tied at 107-107 in Game 1, JR Smith was asked on Saturday whether he was fully aware of the situation.

“After thinking about it a lot the last 24 hours,” he said. “I can’t say I was sure of anything at that point.”

Smith maintained that the Cavs remain optimistic heading into Game 2 on Sunday.

Though JR “took the loss as hard as anybody,” according to LeBron James, he has demonstrated an ability to bounce back in the past:

JR Smith: 'I Knew it Was Tied'

   
