JR Smith Wants Trade from the Cavs 👀

by November 01, 2018
89
JR Smith Wants Trade from the Cavs 👀

JR Smith says he wants a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During shootaround on Thursday, Smith told reporters that the Cavs’ front office knows he wants out. “They don’t want me here, so they obviously know,” he said.

Smith, 33, has fallen out of the rotation this season with the Cavs opting to focus on youth.

Report: JR Smith Considered Time Away from Cavs Over Playing Time

 
