Kawhi Leonard And Kevin Durant Have Been Discussing Teaming Up

The two biggest names on the free agent market have been discussing scenarios in which they could play together, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. At present there are only two teams, the Knicks and Clippers, that could make that a reality.

With over $70 million in cap space already freed and available, New York could sign both Kevin Durant’s 35% max deal and Kawhi Leonard’s 30% max deal without any corresponding transactions.

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks points out, however, the Clippers would still need to unload and or stretch and waive Danilo Gallinari’s contract to make that a possibility.

Another possibility that could come close to inking both of the superstars is the Nets, although further transactions would need to be required before they could make any signings official.

One team that wouldn’t be able to afford two max free agents but that has supposedly been gaining momentum in in its pursuit of Leonard is the Lakers. In Marc Stein of the New York Times’ circles, they’re the true threats to sign Leonard away from the Toronto Raptors.

With that in mind, the fact that Durant and Leonard have discussed possibilities of playing together could reasonably interpreted as due diligence. We’ll get a better sense of whether this is a realistic possibility after the players meet with both franchises when free agency begins.