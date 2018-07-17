Report: Kawhi Leonard Considering Team USA Minicamp

by July 17, 2018
196
kawhi leonard team usa minicamp

Kawhi Leonard is seriously considering participating in the USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas next week, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Leonard is debating whether or not to showcase his health in the wake of the quad injury that caused him to miss all but 9 games last season, per Woj and Shelburne.

If he attends the camp, Leonard would have an opportunity to speak with Gregg Popovich, who is serving as national team coach.

