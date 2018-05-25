Kawhi Told Danny Green He Wants To Remain in San Antonio

Danny Green says that Kawhi Leonard told him personally that he wants to remain with the Spurs.

While guesting on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Friday, Green admitted that “it’s up in the air right now,” but he believes Kawhi’s heart is still in San Antonio.

“It’s up in the air right now. “But I think he wants to be in San Antonio. He’s let me know that. “He’s let me know verbally he wanted to be there.”

.@DGreen_14 says Kawhi Leonard has personally told him he wants to stay with the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/peoyJbjdHv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 25, 2018

