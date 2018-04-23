Kevin Durant Likes IG Comment Saying Westbrook Was ‘The Problem’ In OKC 👀

On Monday, Kevin Durant liked a comment on Instagram that claimed Russell Westbrook was the problem in Oklahoma City and a reason for KD’s departure in 2016, as captured by Sports Illustrated:

KD liked the comment 👀 pic.twitter.com/E9KSy72n6Q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2018

The initial comment said that Durant left OKC for Golden State because he wasn’t capable of winning with a subpar squad.

Asked by ESPN about the like, the All-Star forward said it was inadvertent:

Kevin Durant tells me it was a “total accident” that he liked a comment on Instagram about Russell Westbrook. Was just an honest mistake. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 23, 2018

Kevin Durant tells ESPN he inadvertently liked the IG comment that was critical of Russell Westbrook as he scrolled through his timeline. “No story here,” he said. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 23, 2018

