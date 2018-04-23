Kevin Durant Likes IG Comment Saying Westbrook Was ‘The Problem’ In OKC 👀

by April 23, 2018
7,215

On Monday, Kevin Durant liked a comment on Instagram that claimed Russell Westbrook was the problem in Oklahoma City and a reason for KD’s departure in 2016, as captured by Sports Illustrated:

The initial comment said that Durant left OKC for Golden State because he wasn’t capable of winning with a subpar squad.

Asked by ESPN about the like, the All-Star forward said it was inadvertent:

