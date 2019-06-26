Kelly Oubre Jr. Receives Qualifying Offer From Suns

by June 26, 2019
202
Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have extended a qualifying offer from the Phoenix Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 23-year-old will now be an unrestricted free agent and is expected to attract substantial offer sheets.

After arriving in Phoenix part-way through the 2018-19 campaign, Oubre Jr. averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Oubre Jr.’s qualifying offer is worth $4.9 million in 2019-20 but the swingman isn’t expected to sign it, instead he’ll either come to terms with the Suns on a new deal or seek offer sheets from other teams looking to poach him.

The Suns will be able to match any offer sheet Oubre Jr. signs.

    
