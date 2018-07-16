Kemba Walker Plans on Being a Hornet ‘for a Long Time’

Kemba Walker says he’s planning to be a Hornet “for a long time.”
Speaking to his campers in Manhattan, Walker said he “doubts” a New York homecoming is in the cards (via The Athletic‘s Michael Scotto):
“As far as seeing me in New York, I doubt it,” Walker replied.
“I’m a Hornet, and I’m planning on being a Hornet for a long time, so, yeah, I’m not sure about that (New York).”
