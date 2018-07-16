Kemba Walker Plans on Being a Hornet ‘for a Long Time’

by July 16, 2018
314
kemba walker hornets long time

Kemba Walker says he’s planning to be a Hornet “for a long time.”

Speaking to his campers in Manhattan, Walker said he “doubts” a New York homecoming is in the cards (via The Athletic‘s Michael Scotto):

“As far as seeing me in New York, I doubt it,” Walker replied.

“I’m a Hornet, and I’m planning on being a Hornet for a long time, so, yeah, I’m not sure about that (New York).”

RELATED:
GM Mitch Kupchak Hopes Kemba Walker is a Hornet for Life

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

General Manager Mitch Kupchak Hopes Kemba Walker is a Hornet for Life

3 weeks ago
1,094
NBA

Report: Dwight Howard To Negotiate Buyout, Become a Free Agent

4 weeks ago
3,025
NBA

Brendan Haywood: ‘The Locker Room Hated Dwight Howard’

4 weeks ago
29,166
dwight howard trade mozgov
NBA

Report: Hornets Trade Dwight Howard To Nets For Mozgov

4 weeks ago
3,746
NBA

Report: Kemba Walker ‘Could Be In Play’ for the Cavaliers 👀

4 weeks ago
8,365
NBA

Steve Clifford To Be New Head Coach Of The Orlando Magic

2 months ago
464
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
kemba walker hornets long time

Kemba Walker Plans on Being a Hornet ‘for a Long Time’

6 hours ago
314
dejounte murray lead spurs

Dejounte Murray Says He’s Ready To Lead Spurs Next Season 💪🏽

7 hours ago
1,741

Collin Sexton: Choppin’ It Up with the Young Bull 🗣

9 hours ago
164
diana taurasi wnba strike

Diana Taurasi: WNBA Players Need To Be Willing To Strike for Higher Pay

10 hours ago
839

All the Ways the Warriors Dynasty Could Be Brought to an End 🏆

11 hours ago
8,919