Kevin Durant: ‘I Don’t Need Anything in This Basketball World to Fulfill Anything in Me’

by March 01, 2019
229

Kevin Durant is one of the most introspective and observant athletes to ever grace the sport. So when he sat down with NBCSports’ Kerith Burke for a one-on-one interview, it was no surprise he shed light on his thought-process.

When asked by Burke on if he ever desires to “build something” somewhere else, KD gave this response:

A: I don’t need anything in this basketball world to fulfill anything in me. The NBA is never going to fulfill me. It’s going to make me feel good about all of the work that I’ve put in, but I think those days of me wanting to prove something to anybody or walk around with a huge chip on my shoulder is not my thing.

It wasn’t before, and I felt like I had to program myself to play with a chip on my shoulder, but I’m never good in that situation. I’m more relaxed and letting these days flow. I’m the best version of me.

I don’t feel like I need anything like that to prove who I am. I’ve been in it for too long.

KD can opt to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and with that comes the constant rumors swirling on where he will play next season.

But for now, it looks like KD is taking it one day at a time and just appreciating life as an NBA player, a job where he can also shoot an episode of Carpool Karaoke with Travis Scott.

Live your best life, KD.

