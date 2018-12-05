KD: Kawhi Joining LeBron ‘Doesn’t Really Make Sense’

by December 05, 2018
29
kawhi lebron durant

Kevin Durant believes that, basketball-wise, trying to pair Kawhi Leonard with LeBron James on the Lakers “doesn’t really make sense.”

In a story by Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher, Durant explained that Kawhi would have to drastically change his game in order to fit alongside LeBron in Los Angeles.

“If you’re a younger player like a Kawhi, trying to pair him with LeBron James doesn’t really make sense.

“Kawhi enjoys having the ball in his hands, controlling the offense, dictating the tempo with his post-ups; it’s how he plays the game. A lot of young players are developing that skill. They don’t need another guy.”

RELATED:
Magic Johnson: Lakers Don’t Want to Be ‘Cleveland All Over Again’

   
