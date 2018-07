Knicks rookie Kevin Knox has been SHOWING OUT at the Summer League in Vegas.

The No. 9 overall pick put the full arsenal on display Tuesday night, exploding for 29 points and 9 rebounds in a loss to the Lakers. Peep the highlights above.

Through three games, Knox has averaged 23.3 points (third best in the Summer League) and 7.3 rebounds. The Knicks will play the Celtics on Thursday at 4:30pm ET.

