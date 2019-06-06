Kevon Looney Could Return From Collarbone Injury This Series

by June 06, 2019
230
Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors

Despite a collarbone fracture that was said to keep Warriors center Kevon Looney out of action indefinitely – presumably for the duration of the NBA Finals – ESPN’s Tim Bontemps is reporting that further evaluation shows that the 23-year-old may be able to return during the series after all.

Looney initially sustained a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2 and the Warriors have leaned more heavily on DeMarcus Cousins and Andrew Bogut in the post since.

Looney will undergo further testing to see he can indeed reach a point where he could play in the Finals but, given head coach Steve Kerr’s reluctance to play Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson at less than 100%, there’s no guarantee that Looney does end up getting an official green light to return to action.

Looney has averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Warriors this postseason.

  
You Might Also Like

Draymond Green: ‘Fun Times Ahead’ for Golden State

31 mins ago
43
Bol Bol of the Oregon Ducks

Injury Updates For 2019 NBA Draft Lottery Candidates

3 hours ago
350
Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson To Return In Game 4; No Decision Yet On Kevin Durant

5 hours ago
782

‘Incredible’ Stephen Curry Not Enough in Game 3 vs Toronto

7 hours ago
1,107
kyle lowry mark stevens warriors ban

Kyle Lowry Calls for Ban of Fan Who Shoved Him in Game 3

7 hours ago
8,876
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors Preference Is For Klay Thompson To Sit Game 3

22 hours ago
850

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant Ruled Out For Game 4

12 mins ago
228

Draymond Green: ‘Fun Times Ahead’ for Golden State

31 mins ago
43
Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell To Opt-In, Sign Extension With Mavs

1 hour ago
54

ALL 👀 ON ME: Mikey Williams Is Coming for the League

1 hour ago
670
Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney Could Return From Collarbone Injury This Series

3 hours ago
230