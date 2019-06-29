Kings Extend Qualifying Offer To Willie Cauley-Stein

by June 29, 2019
61
Willie Cauley-Stein of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have extended a qualifying offer to Willie Cauley-Stein, Sam Amick of The Athletic writes. The news comes just days after the 25-year-old’s agent expressed an interest in a ‘fresh start‘.

Cauley-Stein will now be a restricted free agent when the 2019-20 season officially begins on Sunday and will have a cap hold of $14 million. It will be interesting to see if the big man opts to sign the qualifying offer worth $6.3 million in order to free himself up for unrestricted free agency next summer.

In 81 games with the Kings this season, Cauley-Stein averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds and was no small part of the franchise’s most successful campaign in over a decade.

Despite the gradual improvements he and the team have made, Cauley-Stein’s agent wishes that his client would get more of an opportunity to expand his game, citing the turnover among players and head coaches as one of the things holding him back.

Related: All 2019 NBA qualifying offer decisions
Related: CBA Explained – Qualifying Offers

    
You Might Also Like
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors Extend Qualifying Offer To Jordan Bell

1 hour ago
394
Darren Collison of the Indiana Pacers

Darren Collison To Retire From NBA

1 hour ago
1,857
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA Qualifying Offer List

2 hours ago
237

Report: Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets, Clippers, Knicks and Warriors

2 hours ago
424

Magic Johnson Says Kawhi Leonard Wants Him to Attend Lakers Meeting

3 hours ago
1,168

Nets Extend Qualifying Offer To D’Angelo Russell

7 hours ago
2,491

TRENDING


Most Recent
Willie Cauley-Stein of the Sacramento Kings

Kings Extend Qualifying Offer To Willie Cauley-Stein

17 mins ago
61
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors Extend Qualifying Offer To Jordan Bell

1 hour ago
394
Darren Collison of the Indiana Pacers

Darren Collison To Retire From NBA

1 hour ago
1,857
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA Qualifying Offer List

2 hours ago
237

Report: Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets, Clippers, Knicks and Warriors

2 hours ago
424