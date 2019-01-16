Kings GM Vlade Divac Told Minority Owners to Stop Meddling

by January 16, 2019
67

Kings general manager Vlade Divac held a conference call with the team’s ownership group, and told them to stop meddling.

Divac confirmed the story, telling a reporter that he simply laid out his plan.

Sacramento (23-21) is unexpectedly in contention to reach the postseason for the first time since 2006 (the longest drought in the NBA.)

Per The Athletic:

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Divac held a conference call with 13 members of the team’s executive board, along with [Vivek] Ranadive, and made this much clear: Stop with the meddling, bring an end to the alleged leaks in the media about internal matters, try enjoying the ride while it’s going so well and – cue Michael Jackson, circa 1987 – leave him alone as he tries to continue this turnaround. This was Divac, so roundly ridiculed as a front office executive for so long now, demanding respect.

In some ways, this was classic Divac from his playing days in Sacramento – always the locker room unifier, and never shy to speak up when he sees fit. Still, with the rift between [head coach Dave] Joerger and assistant general manager Brandon Williams that began in mid-November setting such a contentious tone at the start of this season, it’s quite clear that relationship residue remains. Divac’s decision on the assistant coaches that was supposed to be seen as such a positive was the latest example of that much.

According to sources, some of the team’s assistant coaches were displeased with the fact that Divac had the contractual paperwork sent their way via Williams, who has been accused of being a source for a mid-November Yahoo! Sports story about Joerger’s job security. The divide between Joerger and Williams has never been bridged, with Williams traveling extensively (and intentionally) in the weeks that followed Joerger kicking him out of a late November shoot-around as a way of relieving tensions that remain. Even now, Joerger has made it clear that he wants Williams to stay out of his space and has let his voice be heard when his wishes aren’t respected. As such, the preference among some of the assistants was that Divac would have kept Williams out of the paperwork process.

Related
Vlade Divac: Kings Coaches and Front-Office Should ‘Not Focus on Drama and Rumors’

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Iman Shumpert Stopped from Going into Trail Blazers’ Locker Room

21 hours ago
5,721
NBA

Report: Knicks and Kings Discussing Enes Kanter-Zach Randolph Trade

7 days ago
1,103
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘You Can’t Really Play Defense in the League Today’

1 week ago
12,990
warriors kings three-pointers post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Warriors, Kings Combine for 41 THREE-POINTERS 🔥

1 week ago
1,823
NBA

Kyle Kuzma: Lakers ‘Not Just One Player’

2 weeks ago
3,183
vlade divac kings playoffs
NBA

Vlade Divac: Kings ‘Not Desperate’ To Make the Playoffs This Season

3 weeks ago
854

TRENDING


Most Recent
warriors post up

Post Up: Warriors Have Red-Hot Shooting Night vs Nuggets 🔥

1 hour ago
159

Dion Waiters: ‘F**k Patience. I Want to Play’

2 hours ago
84

‘I Do Want to Beat Those Guys’: Jimmy Butler Enjoys Win vs Minny

2 hours ago
59

Terry Rozier: Boston Celtics ‘Too Talented’

2 hours ago
82

Bucks Owner: Medical Staff Nixed a Stephen Curry-for-Andrew Bogut Trade

2 hours ago
162