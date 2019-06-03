The Golden State Warriors haven’t been able to catch a break this postseason. On Sunday night it was star Klay Thompson’s turn to get bit by the injury bug. Thompson left the game with what has since been confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic to be a hamstring strain.

Thompson will have two days to test the leg before Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday but will likely be deemed questionable for that contest after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury,

Thompson has averaged 19.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Warriors this postseason and done an admirable job containing Toronto Raptors stay Kawhi Leonard on the defensive end of the ball.

As Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle wrote earlier today, Thompson has been a famously tough player throughout his career, especially in the postseason. It will be interesting to see the reports that come out of Tuesday’s practice ahead of Game 3.

Through Sunday night, Thompson had played in 120 straight playoff games.

In addition to Thompson, the Warriors have watched Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney all sustain injuries this playoff run.