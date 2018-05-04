Report: Knicks Have Plan To Open Cap Space For LeBron 👑

In the event that LeBron James shows interest in New York, the Knicks have a plan to create salary cap space to sign James this offseason, according to the NY Post‘s Marc Berman.

The Knicks recently hired David Fizdale, who has a strong relationship with James dating back to their tenure in Miami.

After Thursday’s hiring of former Memphis head coach and Heat assistant David Fizdale, the Knicks are prepared to open salary-cap space this summer in the unlikely event they get an inkling LeBron James has some interest in coming to the Garden this summer, according to an NBA source.

