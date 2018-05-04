Report: Knicks Have Plan To Open Cap Space For LeBron 👑

by May 04, 2018
585
lebron james knicks david fizdale

In the event that LeBron James shows interest in New York, the Knicks have a plan to create salary cap space to sign James this offseason, according to the NY Post‘s Marc Berman.

The Knicks recently hired David Fizdale, who has a strong relationship with James dating back to their tenure in Miami.

After Thursday’s hiring of former Memphis head coach and Heat assistant David Fizdale, the Knicks are prepared to open salary-cap space this summer in the unlikely event they get an inkling LeBron James has some interest in coming to the Garden this summer, according to an NBA source.

RELATED:
Dwyane Wade on Knicks Fans Recruiting LeBron James: ‘Good Luck’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Wasn’t a Complete Basketball Player’ in 2011 NBA Finals

15 mins ago
35
NBA

👑 SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: LeBron James, No. 2 👑

22 mins ago
380
NBA

Kevin Love: LeBron James Predicted His Ridiculous Game 2 Shots

4 hours ago
2,135
NBA

Post Up: Cavaliers And Celtics Both Go Up 2-0

12 hours ago
1,154
Uncategorized

LeBron James Takes Over To Lead Cavs Over Raptors In Game 2

14 hours ago
993
NBA

Report: David Fizdale Agrees To Four-Year Deal To Become Knicks Head Coach 🚨

17 hours ago
808

TRENDING


Most Recent
dion waiters hassan whiteside

Waiters’ Advice to Whiteside: ‘Bite Your Tongue’ 🗣️

5 mins ago
45

LeBron James: ‘I Wasn’t a Complete Basketball Player’ in 2011 NBA Finals

15 mins ago
35

🐐 SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Michael Jordan, No. 1 🐐

20 mins ago
330

👑 SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: LeBron James, No. 2 👑

22 mins ago
380

Utah Jazz to Address Fans About Treating Opponents Respectfully

30 mins ago
166