Kobe Bryant Announces His Book Will Release In October 🐍

by May 29, 2018
96

Kobe Bryant‘s book “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” will release on October 23, 2018:

The Black Mamba retired from basketball in 2016 after a historic NBA career that included five championships and 18 All-Star appearances. Since leaving the game, Kobe has won an Oscar for Best Animated Short and worked on a show for ESPN called “Detail.”

