Kobe Bryant‘s book “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” will release on October 23, 2018:

“The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” book comes out October 23, 2018! Learn how I approached the process and the craft, accompanied by 20 yrs of photos from the incomparable @ADBPhotoInc. Intros by @paugasol & @PhilJackson11 https://t.co/Na41sWLmtp pic.twitter.com/POFZnOwZPm — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 29, 2018

The Black Mamba retired from basketball in 2016 after a historic NBA career that included five championships and 18 All-Star appearances. Since leaving the game, Kobe has won an Oscar for Best Animated Short and worked on a show for ESPN called “Detail.”

