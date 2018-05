When asked what he wants the Los Angeles Lakers to do in the upcoming NBA Draft, Kobe Bryant kept his response toΒ TMZ Sports concise: “Win. Pick some players that’ll help them win.”

Kobe didn’t nix the idea of Lakers adding more members from the Ball family from the roster, shrugging and saying he’d approve “If it’ll help them win.”

The Lakers used the No. 2 pick in last year’s NBA Draft on Lonzo Ball. The middle Ball brother, LiAngelo, has entered his name name into this year’s NBA Draft pool.