Kris Dunn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Moderate MCL Sprain

Things aren’t going as planned in Chi Town.

Bulls guard Kris Dunn will miss 4-6 weeks with a “moderate MCL sprain,” the team announced on Tuesday.

INJURY UPDATE: Kris Dunn will miss 4-6 weeks with a moderate MCL sprain. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 23, 2018

Dunn suffered the injury in the second quarter of a 115-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. He ended up logging 30 minutes in the game, finishing with 9 points and 7 assists.

The Bulls currently sit at 0-3.

