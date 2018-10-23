Kris Dunn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Moderate MCL Sprain

by October 23, 2018
81

Things aren’t going as planned in Chi Town.

Bulls guard Kris Dunn will miss 4-6 weeks with a “moderate MCL sprain,” the team announced on Tuesday.

Dunn suffered the injury in the second quarter of a 115-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. He ended up logging 30 minutes in the game, finishing with 9 points and 7 assists.

The Bulls currently sit at 0-3.

