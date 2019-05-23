Kyle Korver Was Once Traded for a Copy Machine

The then-New Jersey Nets sent Kyle Korver to Philadelphia after drafting him in 2003.

The Sixers’ money was then used to pay for Summer League fees and to purchase a copy machine.

16 years later, Kyle Korver never forgot the Nets "traded" him for a copy machine



(via @Creighton) pic.twitter.com/0KtxdSc0VG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

Korver, 38, triumphantly told graduates at his alma mater during a commencement speech that his NBA career outlasted the copy machine.

Per The NY Post:

“The 51st pick, to the New Jersey Nets,” Korver said Saturday, as he delivered a commencement speech at his Creighton alma mater, “I found out shortly afterwards that I had been traded to Philly. I’m not sure if traded is the right word. “I was more or less sold for an undisclosed amount of money. I later found out (the Nets) used that money to pay for the entry fee for their summer league team, and with the leftover money, they bought a copy machine.” “We gave away a good player for summer league,” then-Nets general manager Rod Thorn told Grantland in 2014. “It was just one of those things we had to do. At least, that’s how I rationalized it.” As for that copy machine? “…A couple of years ago, that copy machine broke. And I’m still playing.”

