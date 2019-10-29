Kyle Kuzma Could Return On Upcoming Lakers Road Trip

The Lakers have been without third-year forward Kyle Kuzma throughout training camp, preseason and the first week of the regular season. It’s possible, however, that the 24-year-old could return to action during the Lakers’ upcoming road trip.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Kuzma could potentially return over the course of L.A.’s road trip scheduled from Friday to Tuesday.

Kuzma has been sidelined with a stress reaction in his left foot since FIBA World Cup play in the offseason and, as we wrote previously, the Lakers were wise to proceed cautiously. A stress reaction if left unchecked can turn into a stress fracture which would come with a significantly longer recovery timeline.

Kuzma’s return to action, whether that comes before next Tuesday or not, could push Danny Green from small forward to shooting guard and Avery Bradley to the bench.