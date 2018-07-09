Kyle O’Quinn Turned Down Knicks To Play for More ‘than Next Year’s Draft’

Kyle O’Quinn turned down a deal to return to the Knicks because he wanted “to be a part of something bigger than next year’s draft.”

After six losing seasons in Orlando and New York, O’Quinn told the Indiana media, “I just felt like at this point, I owed it to myself.”

Kyle O'Quinn joins the #Pacers bench mob. Passed on an offer to return to hometown #Knicks "I wanted to play for something more than next year's draft." @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/usqbometm8 — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) July 9, 2018

In a post on Instagram, O’Quinn made it clear that his comments were not meant to be a dig at the Knicks.

“Don’t take that the wrong way y’all it’s all love,” O’Quinn wrote.

Kyle O’Quinn responding on IG to the comment going around about him wanting to play for more than a draft pick next year. I think most fans are cool with it, no big deal pic.twitter.com/zgtVAVCwnh — Knicks Film School (@KnickFilmSchool) July 9, 2018

