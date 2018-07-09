Kyle O’Quinn Turned Down Knicks To Play for More ‘than Next Year’s Draft’

by July 09, 2018
802
kyle o'quinn knicks draft

Kyle O’Quinn turned down a deal to return to the Knicks because he wanted “to be a part of something bigger than next year’s draft.”

After six losing seasons in Orlando and New York, O’Quinn told the Indiana media, “I just felt like at this point, I owed it to myself.”

In a post on Instagram, O’Quinn made it clear that his comments were not meant to be a dig at the Knicks.

“Don’t take that the wrong way y’all it’s all love,” O’Quinn wrote.

RELATED:
Report: Kyle O’Quinn Signs One-Year Deal with the Pacers

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Kyle O’Quinn Signs One-Year Deal with the Pacers

3 days ago
2,139
NBA

David Fizdale: Knicks to Make ‘Big Moves’ Next Summer

5 days ago
3,179
NBA

Report: Tyreke Evans Agrees to One-Year Deal with Pacers

6 days ago
1,520
NBA

Knicks President Believes Team Has Rebuilt Relationship with Kristaps Porzingis

2 weeks ago
938
NBA

Report: Indiana Pacers Targeting Aaron Gordon

2 weeks ago
2,434
NBA

Victor Oladipo Makes His Recruiting Pitch to 2018 Free Agents

2 weeks ago
3,539
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Best Moments From Summer League So Far 🎥

5 hours ago
423
kyle o'quinn knicks draft

Kyle O’Quinn Turned Down Knicks To Play for More ‘than Next Year’s Draft’

5 hours ago
802

Under Armour Welcomes the Curry 5 to ICON, their Customizable Footwear Platform

5 hours ago
599
damian lillard unhappy blazers

Damian Lillard Is ‘Not Unhappy’ With Blazers

8 hours ago
513
luke walton lebron james

Luke Walton Contacted Lue, Spoelstra about Coaching LeBron

10 hours ago
1,276