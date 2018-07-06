Report: Kyle O’Quinn Signs One-Year Deal with the Pacers

by July 06, 2018
1,317

Kyle O’Quinn is leaving his hometown to join the Indiana Pacers on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, per Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

O’Quinn opted out of the fourth year of his contract with the New York Knicks that would’ve paid him $4 million. The Swiss Army Knife big man shined off the bench for New York last season, averaging 14.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 blocks per 36 minutes. His offensive rating of 118 was the second-highest on the Knicks and his 105 defensive rating was a team-best, per Basketball Reference.

