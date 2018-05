Kyrie Irving was noticeably absent as the Celtics lost to his former team, 87-79, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

According to Celtics president and GM Danny Ainge, Irving had a recent nasal surgery to treat a deviated septum.

Kyrie Irving had recent nasal surgery for a deviated septum, which is why he wasn’t at Game 7, according to Ainge. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 28, 2018

RELATED:

‘It’s Killing’ Kyrie Irving Not to Play in Eastern Conference Finals