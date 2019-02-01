Kyrie Irving on Free Agency: ‘I Don’t Owe Anybody Shit’

Amid swirling reports that Kyrie Irving might not re-sign with the Boston Celtics, the star point guard addressed those concerns Friday morning during his media availability session, which ironically took place in Madison Square Garden.

Irving made it clear that he’s going to do what’s best for him and his family, while also acknowledging that he “doesn’t owe anybody shit.”

“Obviously this has become an entertainment thing for everybody. Somebody else is asking for a trade and I’m thrown into that. Uncertainty comes back on me. I don’t live in this little hub. Some people call me about this dumb s–t.

“Of course my name keeps getting thrown around into this. I’m not worried about a reputation, I’m not worried about a legacy in the League. I’m just trying to be a human being, trying to make the best decision for my family.” […]

“I still have confidence in Boston and what they can promise for the future and what they have in terms of our pieces. That’s what excited me a lot about the beginning of the season, was the opportunity to come into this season and doing what we planned on doing. Set a goal and go after it and then see what happens at the end of the season.

“That was the plan before and that’s still the plan now. Obviously Boston’s still at the head of that race. So that’s just where it stands.”

