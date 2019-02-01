Report: Knicks Optimistic on Signing Kevin Durant

by February 01, 2019
728

After trading away 7’3 Latvian star Kristaps Porzingis, the New York Knicks have their sights set on signing a big-ticket free agent this summer with their now League-leading $71 million in cap space.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Knicks believe they have a very good chance at signing Warriors star Kevin Durant after his contract expires this summer.

The Knicks, who have been widely known to be targeting Durant for so long now and whose general manager (Scott Perry) was part of the Seattle SuperSonics front office team that drafted him out of Texas in 2007, must be very confident that they’re going to get the Golden State star. Some rival executives even reported that Knicks officials themselves have been expressing a very high level of optimism on this front.

Amick also reports that the Knicks are expected to offer KD’s agent and business partner Rich Kleiman—who has not so subtly expressed his desire to run the Knicks—a role in the front office as part of their recruiting pitch to lure KD to NYC.

If all that wasn’t enough NBA gossip in one sitting, Amick also hinted that the possibility of the Knicks landing KD “could spell trouble for Boston’s chances of holding onto [Kyrie] Irving.”

The Porzingis bomb was a huge domino to fall, but there could be many more on the way.

Buckle up.

RELATED:
Report: Kristaps Porzingis Traded to Mavericks

     
You Might Also Like
porzingis mavericks trade
NBA

🚨 Report: Kristaps Porzingis Traded To Mavericks 🚨

21 hours ago
6,077
porzingis knicks meeting
NBA

Report: Kristaps Porzingis Expresses Desire to Be Traded

23 hours ago
4,317
The Post Up

Post Up: Dennis Smith Jr. Records Triple-Double at MSG with J. Cole Courtside

1 day ago
1,451
NBA

Stephen Curry: ‘Playoff Mentality Time’ for the Warriors

3 days ago
2,684
NBA

NBA Investigating the Anthony Davis Trade Request

4 days ago
9,070
NBA

Report: Lakers, Knicks Preparing Trade Packages for Anthony Davis

4 days ago
10,869

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Grizzlies, Jazz Discussing Conley-for-Rubio Trade

1 hour ago
704

Report: Knicks Optimistic on Signing Kevin Durant

2 hours ago
728

Post Up: Joel Embiid Leads Sixers Past Warriors, LeBron James Makes Return with Rivalry W

11 hours ago
1,325

‘Tunnels are the New Runway’: Inside the Lives of NBA Stylists 👔

15 hours ago
964
porzingis mavericks trade

🚨 Report: Kristaps Porzingis Traded To Mavericks 🚨

21 hours ago
6,077