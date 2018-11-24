Kyrie Irving Hopes to Retire in Early-to-Mid-30s

by November 24, 2018
370

During Friday morning’s shootaround, Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving told reporters that he hopes to retire from basketball in his early-to-mid-30s, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps:

“Once I’m done with this, hopefully in my early-to-mid-30s, I’m done with this.”

…He said his rationale behind wanting to be done with his career far sooner than [Vince] Carter is not because of a lack of desire to play basketball for that long, but because of all that comes with life as an NBA star away from the court.

“I love basketball itself,” Irving said. “But everything that comes with it? It doesn’t really matter to me, in terms of my life. I enjoy the game, I enjoy being with my teammates, playing every single day. Being an NBA player, this is a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. I think everything else that comes with it doesn’t hold the same stature it once did. But I enjoy it, though. I love this game.”

Irving, 26, won a title with Cleveland in 2016 and has been named an All-Star five times.

RELATED
LeBron James: Cavs Traded Kyrie Irving Too Quickly

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: Cavs Traded Kyrie Irving Too Quickly

1 day ago
8,872
NBA

Marcus Smart: Boston Celtics ‘Playing Like Punks’

1 day ago
2,708
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Don’t Celebrate Thanksgiving. F*ck Thanksgiving’

2 days ago
52,487
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘There’s No Defense’ Being Played in the NBA

4 days ago
13,465
NBA

Kyrie Irving: Celtics ‘Have to Get Used’ to Pressure

5 days ago
3,239
NBA

LeBron James: Kyrie Irving Trade ‘Beginning of the End’ in Cleveland

5 days ago
34,574
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kyrie Irving Hopes to Retire in Early-to-Mid-30s

4 hours ago
370

Report: Joakim Noah, Memphis Grizzlies Expected to Agree to Deal

5 hours ago
1,022

Post Up: Jamal Crawford Hits Game-Winner in Suns Win 🎯

14 hours ago
1,213

Introducing the SLAM 2018 Holiday Gift Guide 🎁

1 day ago
4,179

LeBron James: Cavs Traded Kyrie Irving Too Quickly

1 day ago
8,872