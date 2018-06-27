Kyrie Irving Says LeBron Was the 2017-18 NBA MVP

Kyrie Irving says that James Harden was the “people’s MVP,” but LeBron James was the “NBA’s MVP” during the 2017-18 season.

While guesting on HOT 97 on Wednesday, Kyrie said that LeBron “checks every mark” statistically for his team.

Do you like that James Harden got the MVP? Kyrie: “I was happy for him.” Do you agree? Kyrie: “I didn’t vote. I didn’t vote. I think MVP is hard to gauge nowadays because now you have the people’s MVP and the NBA’s MVP. “I think the people’s MVP was definitely James, but the NBA MVP was definitely Bron.” So you think LeBron should have gotten the MVP. Kyrie: “I mean, if we’re talking strictly based off stats, he checks every mark.” It’s him every year, though, in that regard. Does anyone do more for a team than LeBron does? Kyrie: [Shakes head] “I don’t know. He’s incredible.”

