At an event for Celtics’ season ticket holders on Thursday night, All-Star Kyrie Irving told the crowd he intends to re-sign after this season.

“If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year,” Kyrie said, causing TD Garden to erupt.

“If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here.” – @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/0wDLzuv5WL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 4, 2018

