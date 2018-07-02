Report: Lakers Renounce Julius Randle, Add Rondo

The Lakers renounced the rights to Julius Randle on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The decision gives Los Angeles more financial flexibility to continue to re-shape their roster.

After renouncing Randle, the Lakers agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with Rajon Rondo, per Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Rondo, 32, will be entering his 13th NBA season in the fall.

