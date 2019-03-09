Lakers Shut Down Lonzo Ball for Remainder of Season

by March 09, 2019
Lonzo Ball has been shut down for the remainder of the season due to a bone bruise in his left ankle, reports The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

After Ball had his ankle re-evaluated on Saturday, both the Lakers and Ball’s camp agreed to have him sit out the rest of the year. Ball appeared in just 47 games this season.

According to Charania, Ball is focused on getting fully healthy so he can work on his game during the offseason.

Lakers also announced on Saturday that forward Brandon Ingram is expected to miss the rest of the season.

