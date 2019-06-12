Langford, Herro, Little Receive Green Room Invites

by June 12, 2019
205
Romeo Langford of the Indiana Hoosiers

Three more players have reportedly been invited to the green room for the 2019 NBA Draft. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that Indiana’s Romeo Langford, North Carolina’s Nassir Little and Kentucky’s Tyler Herro could be joining the nine invited last week.

We wrote about the first wave of green room invites last weekend including all of the projected first picks for the upcoming NBA Draft.

Little, Langford and Herro are all fringe lottery picks who’ve seen their stock fluctuate over the course of the 2018-19 campaign. Both Little and Langford were once regarded as can’t miss prospects but inconsistent and injury plagued runs throughout the season have cooled their value.

We wrote about Langford and all injuries to projected lottery picks last week.

Herro, in contrast, appears to have leveraged an excellent freshmen campaign into draft value that few would have predicted this time last year.

Assuming all players invited accept, the league will have eight more green room positions to fill if they intend on getting to an overall total of 20 prior to the June 20 NBA Draft.

    
You Might Also Like

Report: Kevin Durant ‘Not Anywhere Close to 100 Percent’ in Game 5

11 hours ago
4,088

Draymond Green: ‘We’re Born for These Moments’

11 hours ago
1,737

Paul George Undergoes Left Shoulder Procedure

11 hours ago
351

Can YOU Guard Gabe Cupps!? 8th Grader From Ohio is a BUCKET 🔥

19 hours ago
207

Start the Conversation: Issues Facing Transgender Athletes in the NCAA

23 hours ago
432

Report: Warriors Fear Kevin Durant Has Torn Achilles

1 day ago
6,744

TRENDING


Most Recent
Romeo Langford of the Indiana Hoosiers

Langford, Herro, Little Receive Green Room Invites

2 hours ago
205

Report: Kevin Durant ‘Not Anywhere Close to 100 Percent’ in Game 5

11 hours ago
4,088

Draymond Green: ‘We’re Born for These Moments’

11 hours ago
1,737

Paul George Undergoes Left Shoulder Procedure

11 hours ago
351

Can YOU Guard Gabe Cupps!? 8th Grader From Ohio is a BUCKET 🔥

19 hours ago
207