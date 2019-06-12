Three more players have reportedly been invited to the green room for the 2019 NBA Draft. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that Indiana’s Romeo Langford, North Carolina’s Nassir Little and Kentucky’s Tyler Herro could be joining the nine invited last week.

We wrote about the first wave of green room invites last weekend including all of the projected first picks for the upcoming NBA Draft.

Little, Langford and Herro are all fringe lottery picks who’ve seen their stock fluctuate over the course of the 2018-19 campaign. Both Little and Langford were once regarded as can’t miss prospects but inconsistent and injury plagued runs throughout the season have cooled their value.

We wrote about Langford and all injuries to projected lottery picks last week.

Herro, in contrast, appears to have leveraged an excellent freshmen campaign into draft value that few would have predicted this time last year.

Assuming all players invited accept, the league will have eight more green room positions to fill if they intend on getting to an overall total of 20 prior to the June 20 NBA Draft.