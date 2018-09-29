Lauri Markkanen to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Elbow Injury

by September 29, 2018
99

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a high grade right elbow sprain, the team announced. Markkanen suffered the injury during practice on Thursday.

As a rookie last year, Lauri averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The NBA regular season starts Tuesday, October 16.

