Lauri Markkanen to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Elbow Injury

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a high grade right elbow sprain, the team announced. Markkanen suffered the injury during practice on Thursday.

INJURY UPDATE: Lauri Markkanen sustained a right elbow injury in practice yesterday. He underwent an MRI today that showed a high grade lateral elbow sprain. Markkanen is estimated to be out six-to-eight weeks. pic.twitter.com/lwSdKvKIiS — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 29, 2018

As a rookie last year, Lauri averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The NBA regular season starts Tuesday, October 16.

