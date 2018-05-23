LeBron: Jayson Tatum ‘On Pace To Become A Great Player’

LeBron James says that Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum is on pace to become a great player in the NBA.

During shootaround on Wednesday, LeBron said Tatum’s talent and composure have allowed him to “play above his age” (starting at 2:08):

“I think his composure [is impressive], he plays above his age. I think the unfortunate events of injuries that they’ve had has allowed him to, I believe, get better faster than even they’ve expected here. “Because it’s given him an opportunity to fail plays or make mistakes and be able to learn from them and still be on the floor. His talent, his composure, where he comes from has allowed him to be successful. “He’s a very, very, very good player already, and he definitely at this pace can become a great player.”

