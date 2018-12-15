LeBron James on Meeting Michael Jordan For the First Time: ‘It Was Godly’

With the Lakers visiting Charlotte, LeBron James was asked to reflect on the first time he met Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

His answer? “It was like meeting God,” via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

With the Lakers in Charlotte, LeBron James was asked to reflect on the first time he met Hornets owner Michael Jordan: "It was Godly. I’ve said that over and over before, but it was like meeting God for the first time. That’s what I felt like as a 16-year-old kid when I met MJ" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 15, 2018

Lakers (17-11) vs. Hornets (14-14) tips at 7:00pm ET.

RELATED

‘I Needed Him’: LeBron James Says Dwyane Wade Fueled His Greatness