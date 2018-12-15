LeBron James on Meeting Michael Jordan For the First Time: ‘It Was Godly’

by December 15, 2018
580

With the Lakers visiting Charlotte, LeBron James was asked to reflect on the first time he met Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

His answer? “It was like meeting God,” via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Lakers (17-11) vs. Hornets (14-14) tips at 7:00pm ET.

