Report: LeBron Declines $35.6M Option, Becomes Free Agent

by June 29, 2018
1,020
lebron james opts out free agent

LeBron James will decline his $35.6 million option with the Cavaliers and become an unrestricted free agent, reports Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon.

LeBron had until 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday to pick up the option for next season.

After enduring the most trying season of his career, James has kept his intentions characteristically close to the vest.

He can still re-sign with Cleveland, but could create a new superteam by joining the Lakers, Rockets or Sixers.

RELATED:
Report: Lakers Racing to Acquire Kawhi Before LeBron Decides on Option

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Paul George Conflicted Between L.A. and OKC in Free Agency

3 hours ago
3,523
NBA

Report: Sixers Assembling Potential Trade Packages for Kawhi Leonard🍿

20 hours ago
3,383
NBA

Report: Spurs ‘Fully Engaged’ in Trade Talks with Several Teams on Kawhi 😳

1 day ago
1,680
NBA

Report: Lakers and Spurs Resume Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks

1 day ago
3,649
kyrie lebron 2017-18 mvp
NBA

Kyrie Irving Says LeBron Was the 2017-18 NBA MVP

2 days ago
24,799
kawhi lebron lakers
NBA

Report: Lakers Racing to Acquire Kawhi Before LeBron Decides on Option

2 days ago
15,240
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
lebron james opts out free agent

Report: LeBron Declines $35.6M Option, Becomes Free Agent

1 hour ago
1,020

Report: Spurs ‘Ready’ to Move on from Kawhi Leonard

2 hours ago
2,580

Paul George Conflicted Between L.A. and OKC in Free Agency

3 hours ago
3,523

Joel Embiid Dunks on Mo Bamba in Pickup Game

4 hours ago
8,377

Meet Europe’s Next Elite NBA Prospect: France’s Sekou Doumbouya

18 hours ago
1,340