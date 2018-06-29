Report: LeBron Declines $35.6M Option, Becomes Free Agent

LeBron James will decline his $35.6 million option with the Cavaliers and become an unrestricted free agent, reports Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon.

LeBron had until 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday to pick up the option for next season.

LeBron James’ agent informed the Cavs he will not exercise his $35.6 million option and thus will become an unrestricted free agent, sources told @clevelanddotcom … Story coming — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 29, 2018

After enduring the most trying season of his career, James has kept his intentions characteristically close to the vest.

He can still re-sign with Cleveland, but could create a new superteam by joining the Lakers, Rockets or Sixers.

