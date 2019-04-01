LeBron James Says Playing in 2020 Olympics is ‘A Possibility’

LeBron James has yet to make a decision on playing with Team USA in the 2020 Olympics, but says it is “a possibility.”

LeBron's not playing for Team USA this summer, and never intended to, even after he learned he was out of the playoffs. But the 2020 Olympics are still on the table https://t.co/rCy6QdISVE — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) April 1, 2019

James recently spoke with Joe Vardon of The Athletic about not playing with Team USA in the World Cup this summer, his offseason and the 2020 Olympics.

Per The Athletic:

LeBron never intended to play this summer, even though the team will be coached by Gregg Popovich, a favorite of his. The “Space Jam 2” production schedule was based on the knowledge that, regardless of when the Lakers’ season ended, LeBron would not play for Team USA. “I love everything about Pop, obviously, but this is not a good summer for me,” James said. On the other hand, LeBron has not ruled out a return to Team USA for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who played for the United States at the 2004 (bronze), ’08 and ’12 Games. “Yeah, that’s a possibility,” LeBron said of Tokyo 2020. “It depends on how I feel. I love the Olympics.”

James, 34, is a two-time Gold medalist has been shut down this season by the Lakers. The three-time NBA champion will miss the postseason for the first time since 2005.

In 55 games, James averaged 27.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game for the Purple and Gold.

