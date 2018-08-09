‘LeBron for Secretary of Education’ Petition Has Over 16,000 Supporters 📚

by August 09, 2018
Over 16,000 people have supported a petition to make LeBron James the Secretary of Education. And the number continues to grow.

The petition was created by Rebecca G. and is directed at President Donald Trump. It criticizes the current Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos, and applauds LeBron for his community activism and philanthropic efforts, including the recent opening of his I Promise school in Akron, Ohio:

Sign my petition calling for DeVos to be fired and LeBron James to be named as U.S. Secretary of Education! LeBron James is an inspiration to kids all over the country. He’s shown he cares about America’s youth and understands the power of public education in helping children meet their true potential. 

Betsy DeVos was hired without ever setting foot in a public school — and she’s taken every opportunity to work against the interests of the children, teachers, and families she has pledged to serve. We certainly deserve better!

Here is a list of all the incredible things James’ new public school is providing:

LeBron James to Produce ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Documentary

