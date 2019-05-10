LeBron James To Open New Gym For I Promise School Students 🙏

A year after opening the I PROMISE School for at-risk third and fourth grade students, LeBron James announced plans to open a brand new gymnasium, courtesy of a $1 million donation from the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

LeBron’s I PROMISE School has already had a profound impact on its students, who went from the 25th percentile academically to the 90th percentile in less than a year, exceeding individual growth goals in reading and math.

“To my kids, this is more than a gym,” James said. “The DICK’S Sports Matter program is helping us provide even more opportunities. An opportunity to play and learn in a safe place that many don’t have access to. I can’t imagine where my friends and I would be if it weren’t for the coaches and teachers who cared about us and the opportunities we had.”

“I believe the sky is the limit for these kids and the results we’re seeing are just the beginning,” James continued. “The benefits of playing sports can extend to every aspect of your life, and I’m excited we’re able to provide a space for that growth at the I PROMISE School.”

This is some special stuff from Bron. Truly making a difference in kids’ lives.

