One Assistant Coach Wouldn’t Be Surprised If LeBron Averaged 50 POINTS In Finals

by May 30, 2018
421

At this point, nothing LeBron James does should come as a surprise.

The King has averaged 34 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists en route to his eighth straight NBA Finals — and one assistant coach from the Western Conference thinks he could put on an even greater show on the big stage, per ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin:

Game 1 of the Finals is set for 9pm Thursday at Oracle.

What do you think LeBron’s stat line will look like for the series? Share your thoughts below.

Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is Playing ‘Next-Level Basketball’ 👑

   
