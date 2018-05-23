LiAngelo Ball Interviews With Thunder, Suns

by May 23, 2018
279
liangelo ball interview suns thunder

LiAngelo Ball interviewed with the Thunder and Suns on Tuesday at the Pro Basketball Combine in Bradenton, FL.

In addition, Ball told Hoopshype‘s Alex Kennedy that he has private workouts scheduled with the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors.

On Wednesday morning, Ball measured in at 6-5 with a 6-9 wingspan, per Kennedy. His max vertical was 36.5 inches.

He then went through the gamut of pro agility drills and tests.

After the testing, LiAngelo began his workout in front of roughly 20 NBA teams.

Ball showcased his ability to score the ball—draining shots off of screens, catch-and-shoot NBA threes and played three-on-three.

RELATED:
Kobe OK With Lakers Adding More Ball Brothers ‘If It’ll Help Win’ 👀

   
You Might Also Like
steve nash mike d'antoni
NBA

D’Antoni Says Nash Could Have Been More Dominant

23 hours ago
1,938
luka doncic draft kings hawks
NBA

Report: Kings, Hawks ‘Likely’ To Pass on Luka Doncic

2 days ago
3,744
NBA

Suns GM Ryan McDonough: ‘We’re Certainly Open’ To Trading The No. 1 Pick 👀

4 days ago
1,098
NBA

Trae Young: ‘My Focus Is To Be The Best Player In The NBA”

4 days ago
856
elfrid payton hair haircut
NBA

Elfrid Payton Cut His Hair ✂️✂️

5 days ago
12,991
michael porter jr late lottery
NBA

Report: Michael Porter Jr Could Be A Late-Lottery Pick

1 week ago
4,052
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
glen davis arrested felony assault

Glen Davis Arrested For Felony Assault

5 mins ago
19
liangelo ball interview suns thunder

LiAngelo Ball Interviews With Thunder, Suns

42 mins ago
279
anthony davis rudy gobert all-defensive teams

Gobert, Davis Lead All-Defensive First Team

2 hours ago
397
lebron james jayson tatum

LeBron: Jayson Tatum ‘On Pace To Become A Great Player’

2 hours ago
491
danny ainge donte divincenzo

Danny Ainge Took Donte DiVincenzo To Lunch 👀

3 hours ago
7,936